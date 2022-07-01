Jet Airways speeds up hiring, gets 10k applications since Jan

Jet’s hiring takes off at a time the buzz has returned in the aviation sector with Air India getting spruced up after returning to the Tata fold and Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, expected to start its services in July. “There is a demand from the airlines coming back and we are getting queries from the existing and upcoming airlines for cabin crew. There are hiring drives that will be conducted soon," said the founder of a mid-tier airline crew training company who did not want to be named.