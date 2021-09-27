Jet Airways staff approaches labour dept over non-payment of gratuity, other dues

Stating that the employees have submitted claims to the office of the Company and have not received any response, the association said, “It is therefore necessary on your part to initiate steps to summon the erstwhile Jet Airways management (Chairman, Directors and CEO) to make claim on them and pass suitable orders after a hearing." It also said that, “considering the gravity of the matter and large unpaid gratuity, it would be in order to call for expeditious hearing in the matter and take necessary steps." “We request you to kindly call the monitoring Committee, who are handling the matter for the Successful Resolution Applicant (SRA), officials in this matter and pass a suitable order. The Jet Airways 1.0 management has shirked all responsibility of the matter and may not even attend the meeting and hence they need to be summoned to your office by an order of the controlling authority," it stated.