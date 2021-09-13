Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jet Airways to resume domestic flights early next year, starts hiring process

Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India. File photo
2 min read . 11:46 AM IST Livemint

  • Jalan Kalrock Consortium said that the process of reviving grounded carrier Jet Airways is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation

Grounded for over two years, Jet Airways is set to resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, the successful resolution applicant of the carrier Jalan Kalrock Consortium said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. The airline also plans to launch short-haul international flights subsequently.

"Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022," Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said.

In an official statement, the consortium said that the process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation.

It further said that the consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking.

Jalan said that the airline would have a fleet of more than 50 aircraft in 3 years and over 100 in 5 years. "The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions," Jalan said. Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Captai Sudhir Gaur said that the airline will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors.

Meanwhile, the airline has also started its hiring activities as India's private carrier gets closer to be back on the skies. In a tweet, Jet Airways shared that it has started hiring professionals and looks to on-board them soon. 

In June this year, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by the Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan consortium. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

The airline suspended operations on April 17, 2019 due to financial distress and had been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for over two years.

