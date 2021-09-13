Jalan said that the airline would have a fleet of more than 50 aircraft in 3 years and over 100 in 5 years. "The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions," Jalan said. Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Captai Sudhir Gaur said that the airline will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors.