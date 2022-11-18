Jet Airways to slash employee salaries as takeoff delay bites

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium, which won a bid to take over the cash-strapped carrier, said it is awaiting a formal handover of Jet Airways as per the process laid down by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, “the longer-than-expected time for the same may result in some difficult but necessary near-term decisions to manage our cash flows to secure the future while the airline is still not in our possession," it said in a statement.

