Jet Airways to start ops early 2022 after revalidation of AOP: Promoters

NEW DELHI : Jet Airways will commence its operations 'at the earliest' in 2022 with six narrow body aircraft after the revalidation of its existing Air Operator Permit (AOP), the airline's new promoters, The Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in a statement on Friday.

The Consortium, consisting of British firm Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murarilal Jalan, said that it has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to fast track the implementation of the Resolution Plan.

"The Consortium wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of Jet Airways as per the plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021," it said.

"In its latest filing before the NCLT, the Consortium has intimated December 22, 2021, as its plan 'effective date' and seeks to forthwith implement the plan as approved previously by NCLT in June 2021," it added.

Jet Airways has been grounded since 2019 due to bankruptcy under its founder Naresh Goyal.

Last June, the NCLT approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and Jalan paving way for a revival of the airline.

Overall, the consortium has proposed to repay ₹1,183 crore to creditors over five years, which would include collections from asset sale proceeds and cash flows.

This would include an investment of ₹600 crore in the first two years to repay creditors.

It has also proposed to pay Rs131 crore, Rs193 crore, and Rs259 crore at the end of the third, fourth and fifth year, respectively, to financial creditors from the airline’s cash flows.

"We are aiming to start Domestic Operations at the earliest in 2022 as a Full-Service Carrier and look forward to creating history with Jet Airways revival," Murari Lal Jalan said in the statement.

"The decision to invest in Jet Airways has been well thought off by me and Mr. Jalan and we both feel that now is the time that next steps of plan implementation be complied with as per orders of the NCLT," added Florian Fritsch, chairman of London-based Kalrock Capital Partner.

In the statement, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said that it is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking at key airports like New Delhi and Mumbai.

"The company has received more than 35,000 applications across job categories and the team is shortlisting candidates as per its business requirements," it said.

"Jet Airways 2.0’s new corporate office is in Gurugram and the Consortium is looking for a bigger office in Delhi NCR to house the entire team in one office," it added.

