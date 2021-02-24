Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Jet creditors to be paid 600 cr over two years
Experts caution that a successful return of Jet Airways would hinge on the product offered by the new owners.

Jet creditors to be paid 600 cr over two years

3 min read . 06:18 AM IST Rhik Kundu

The consortium chosen to revive Jet hopes to pay 1,183 cr to creditors over five years

The consortium chosen to resurrect Jet Airways (India) Ltd has proposed to invest 600 crore in the first two years in the grounded airline to repay creditors and acquire an 89.79% stake in the carrier.

This would include raising 125 crore from selling non-core assets of Jet, lawyers representing lenders and their chosen resolution professional told the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.