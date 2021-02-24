Jet creditors to be paid 600 cr over two years

Jet creditors to be paid ₹600 cr over two years3 min read . 06:18 AM IST
The consortium chosen to revive Jet hopes to pay ₹1,183 cr to creditors over five years
The consortium chosen to resurrect Jet Airways (India) Ltd has proposed to invest ₹600 crore in the first two years in the grounded airline to repay creditors and acquire an 89.79% stake in the carrier.
This would include raising ₹125 crore from selling non-core assets of Jet, lawyers representing lenders and their chosen resolution professional told the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday.
