Jet engineers move SC against resolution plan

“The order of the NCLAT has amply clarified that the consortium is liable to pay the unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues to workmen and employees. Non-payment of such dues shall definitely open the consortium to be liable for contempt proceedings under the IBC and the Companies Act. However, what must be noted is that the consortium itself has recourse in law against the said order of the NCLAT. They have time till 1 January 2023, to make the payments to the workmen and employees. In the meantime, the consortium may approach the Supreme Court to get at least a temporary stay on their obligations to make payments. This, in effect, would delay the recovery of dues for the workmen and employees who have already been in a lurch for a long time", said Kundan Shahi, co-founder and CEO, Legalpay.