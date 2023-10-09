Jet lenders ask JKC to clarify on probe

New Delhi: Lenders to Jet Airways Ltd on Monday informed the Supreme Court that they have requested Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) to officially confirm, through an affidavit, whether their investor Florian Fritsch faced fraud investigations by European authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior lawyer Harish Salve appearing on behalf of the lenders expressed concerns over the banks’ funds being stuck while the accused Florian Fritsch—promoter of Kalrock Capital—is employing tactics by depositing ₹200 crore in two instalments.

In response, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing JKC, argued that lenders have been demanding money at each stage, despite JKC depositing ₹350 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lenders sought to consolidate all pending matters related to the case in the apex court for a joint hearing, while JKC requested separate hearing for this specific petition.

The court, at the request of both parties, has deferred the hearing to 12 October.

Jet Airways’ investor Florian Fritsch is under investigation for fraud and money laundering by authorities in a small principality located between Austria and Switzerland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, the supreme court of Liechtenstein said that the authorities seized luxury watches and cars during the investigation of fraud linked to the investor’s investment in reviving Jet Airways.

On 4 October, during the proceedings at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), lenders alleged that the money deposited by JKC may have been sourced through illegal means. The lenders also filed a new application before the Mumbai NCLT bench questioning the source of money paid by JKC. They claimed JKC had not disclosed the source of funds, asserting that according to the resolution plan, funds should come from legitimate sources.

On 29 September JKC said it had fulfilled the financial commitment of ₹350 crore and the new promoters are determined to resume operations of the airline in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The JKC had completed the transfer of money to the lenders as per the NCLAT instruction. According to the payment schedules, approved by the NCLAT on 28 August, JKC was required to pay ₹200 crore to the lenders. The NCLAT had instructed them to pay the due amount of ₹350 crore to the lenders by 30 September, with ₹150 crore to be encashed from the performance bank guarantee.

This is not the first instance of lenders flagging a flaw in JKC’s proposal. On 5 July, the committee of creditors had told the Supreme Court that it might be more prudent to wind up the airline, given they have not been repaid and no funds have been infused into the debt-laden airline. Lenders have infused approximately ₹400 crore of public money into the airline, which includes settling airport dues.

According to the January order by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal, the effective date of the resolution plan was taken on 16 November. As a result, the consortium has six months from the said date to make payments to lenders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 22 June 2021, the NCLT in its order approved the resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

The consortium comprises UAE-based non-resident Indian Murari Lal Jalan, who will hold shares in Jet Airways in his personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!