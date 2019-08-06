Mumbai: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) Ltd on Tuesday approved all the resolutions including the resolution for the approval of evaluation criteria for potential bidders for the airline.

The resolution professional appointed by the lenders, for the Jet Airways resolution process, Ashish Chhawchharia, informed the stock exchanges that all resolutions, including the resolution for the approval of evaluation matrix and request for resolution plan were passed by the CoC with requisite majority during its meeting on 6 August.

"We wish to inform you that the e-voting for the Second Meeting of Committee of Creditors of Jet Airways (India) Limited was concluded at 6:00 PM IST on 6 August, 2019, in accordance with the Regulation 26 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, wherein the all the Resolutions, including the Resolution for the approval of Evaluation Matrix and Request for Resolution Plan were passed by the CoC with requisite majority," Chhawchharia said in the statement.

A bid evaluation criteria is a set of parameters used to weigh bids to see which one would give maximum value to the seller. The CoC had earlier decided to allow bids (for Jet Airways) from investors with a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore, among other conditions.

Jet Airways was grounded on 18 April due to an acute fund crunch.

On 20 June, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after lenders referred it to the bankruptcy tribunal.

A consortium of 26 bankers, led by the State Bank of India, had approached the tribunal to recover dues of over ₹8,500 crore.

The lenders had been trying to sell the beleaguered airline as a going concern for the past five months.

The NCLT will hear the insolvency case and the progress report by the insolvency resolution professional on 8 August.

Meanwhile, the lenders of the grounded airline have also decided to extend the deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EoI) by a week to 10 August.