Jet’s lenders may not give more cash to new owners

Once India’s largest private carrier, Jet Airways was forced to shut operations following an acute cash crunch and rising debt. Subsequently on 20 June 2019, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after lenders referred it to the bankruptcy court. The NCLT appointed Ashish Chhawchharia, a partner at Grant Thornton, as the RP. The lenders subsequently decided to allow investors to bid for the carrier.