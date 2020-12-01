Jet sale sparks hope among former staff

Some staff are hopeful of a bright future. “With the kind of product we offered our guests for 26 years and the brand value that our airline had, we still have a great opportunity to go back to our earlier days of glory. We feel the buyer will look forward to achieving the same and even better," said Amit Kelkar, a Jet aircraft maintenance engineer. Many former staff are hoping for the revival of the Jet brand, said Kelkar, who is part of a small maintenance team retained by the lenders.