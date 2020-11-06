Jet submits revival plan to NCLT

“Further to our letter dated October 17, 2020 informing your good office about the approval of the resolution plan for Jet submitted by Mr. Murari Lal Jalan and Mr. Florian Fritsch by the committee of creditors... the resolution professional of Jet has duly filed the resolution plan as approved by the CoC with the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on November 5, 2020 in accordance with Section 30(6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," said resolution professionalAshish Chhawchharia in the BSE filing.