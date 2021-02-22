Jet to remain public, restart with 25 planes

The consortium of asset management firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, which is currently awaiting bankruptcy court approval to restart Jet Airways (India) Ltd, will continue to keep the grounded airline public. The consortium hopes to restart operations within four to six months of getting an approval from the tribunal, which is set to hear the resolution plan on Monday. The new promoters will also retain the ‘Jet Airways’ brand and rehire some of the employees who had worked for the grounded airline. Jet Airways will resume operations with about 25 aircraft, with a base in New Delhi and restart international flights by the end of the year, Murari Lal Jalan said in an interview. Edited excerpts: