Jet’s new owner Jalan to operate airline, build airport at Uzbekistan

UAE-based Indian businessman Murari Lal Jalan, who is part of a two-member consortium chosen to revive Jet Airways (India) Ltd by its creditors, is in an advanced stage of talks with the Uzbekistan government to start a full-service airline and also build a new airport in the central Asian country, lawyers representing the lenders and their chosen resolution professional informed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday.

The airport is likely to be developed jointly by the Uzbekistan government and Jalan at Namangan city, the lawyers informed the NCLT.

However, the signing of a binding agreement for the airport development has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The consortium comprising Jalan along with London-based Kalrock Capital is awaiting the bankruptcy court’s nod to restart Jet Airways which grounded in April 2019 amid a cash crunch and large debt.

The NCLT will hear the matter next on 3 March when the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have been asked to update the court about slots held by Jet Airways prior to its grounding, which were later distributed among other airlines in India.