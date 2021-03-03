Jetsetgo’s leasing arm to be operational in 6-8 weeks: CEO Kanika Tekriwal

JetSetGo’s ability to continue to scale the business has been driven by our ability to remain agile and flexible. We believe business travel is changing forever, with travel either coming down significantly as witnessed through the pandemic, or it being on demand through services that ensures the best, reliable, safe and fastest connectivity between two points. In addition, and following our work with Boeing’s Horizon X through 2018 and 2019, we also see green shoots taking shape for urban air mobility markets in the coming years. Unlike aggregation models of, say, Uber and Ola which are asset-light, urban air mobility will possibly only take off through aggregators with asset heavy business models.