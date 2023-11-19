JetSynthesys, Digital Hearts join hands

MUMBAI :To strengthen its foothold in Japan’s gaming market, Indian digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys has entered into a strategic tie-up with Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Digital Hearts Holdings (DHH). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of a comprehensive deal aimed at mutual growth and global expansion, DHH will invest an undisclosed sum in JetSynthesys Japan, besides establishing a 50:50 joint venture in India. The venture will capitalize on the strengths of both entities, with DHH contributing expertise in quality assurance, customer support, and marketing, while JetSynthesys draws on its technology prowess and digital entertainment capabilities. JetSynthesys Japan will also tap DHH’s capabilities to develop worldwide gaming products.

The JV will strengthen its debugging businesses in India and the global gaming market, leveraging combined resources and expertise of both companies.

Headquartered in Tokyo, DHH offers debugging, game translation, linguistic quality assurance (LQA), besides game development, marketing and customer support, to gaming companies worldwide.

“Japan is the third-largest gaming market and boasts of the highest average revenue per user. Our strategic partnership with DHH is a pivotal step in strengthening international footprint," Rajan Navani, chief executive officer and founder, JetSynthesys, said.

The two companies will leverage their collective sensibility, understanding of the video game market, audience behaviour, and industry dynamics to create "cutting-edge" titles.

“By pooling our expertise and resources, we are poised to introduce exciting innovations to the gaming world and unlock incremental opportunities and possibilities for the world at large," Navani said.

“This collaboration enables us to expand our presence in the Indian gaming market and offer our extensive QA services, while also opening up new avenues for the global gaming industry out of Japan. We look forward to leveraging JetSynthesys’ strong foothold in India and other Western markets to bolster our presence," Toshiya Tsukushi, director, EVP, and chief operating officer, DHH, said.

India is a significant emerging market in gaming with one of the largest gaming population, and significant number of game downloads. The strategic partnership is poised to aid the global expansion of both companies, enhancing their growth potential.

JetSynthesys will contribute to business development in Western countries for DHH, while DHH will support business in Japan and other key east Asian markets for JetSynthesys Japan. The collaboration comprises game development, talent management, business growth and operations, marking a new era of collaboration for the industry.

Ryo Shima, head of JetSynthesys, said the move promises remarkable growth, unlocking new horizons with both firms offering innovative gaming experience to players globally, and fostering business growth in both Japan and India.

