Jettwings Airways gets approvals today; to start flights in Nov1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Jettwings believes that the market requirement in the Northeastern part of the country is such that people need flight options that are beyond the usual low-cost airlines prevalent in the region.
Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, has announced to launch a regional airline catering to the Northeastpart of India starting November this year. The airline, which received its flying permit today, will have its base in Guwahati and connect key cities in the northeastern part of the country in the first phase with five Embraer E175 aircraft. The airline will further expand to connect northeast to the other cities of the country in the next two phases.
