Business News/ Companies / News/  Jettwings Airways gets approvals today; to start flights in Nov
Back

Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, has announced to launch a regional airline catering to the Northeastpart of India starting November this year. The airline, which received its flying permit today, will have its base in Guwahati and connect key cities in the northeastern part of the country in the first phase with five Embraer E175 aircraft. The airline will further expand to connect northeast to the other cities of the country in the next two phases.

“We have arranged funding of 100 crore for the airline venture and the plan is to gradually expand and make it a success. Our strength is understanding of the market in the northeast and the requirements of the people in that part of the region," said Sanjive Narain, chairman, Jettwings Airways.

While the aviation industry in India saw an airline file for voluntary insolvency, Jettwings believes that the market requirement in the Northeastern part of the country is such that people need flight options that are beyond the usual low-cost airlines prevalent in the region. 

“The market requires a premium offering and we will offer business class on our planes as well an option of opting for better services that will be categorised as premium economy (where seats will b same as economy but better on-board services will be provided," Narain added.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout