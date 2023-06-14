Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, has announced to launch a regional airline catering to the Northeastpart of India starting November this year. The airline, which received its flying permit today, will have its base in Guwahati and connect key cities in the northeastern part of the country in the first phase with five Embraer E175 aircraft. The airline will further expand to connect northeast to the other cities of the country in the next two phases.

“We have arranged funding of ₹100 crore for the airline venture and the plan is to gradually expand and make it a success. Our strength is understanding of the market in the northeast and the requirements of the people in that part of the region," said Sanjive Narain, chairman, Jettwings Airways.

While the aviation industry in India saw an airline file for voluntary insolvency, Jettwings believes that the market requirement in the Northeastern part of the country is such that people need flight options that are beyond the usual low-cost airlines prevalent in the region.

“The market requires a premium offering and we will offer business class on our planes as well an option of opting for better services that will be categorised as premium economy (where seats will b same as economy but better on-board services will be provided," Narain added.