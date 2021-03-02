Jewel Classic Hotels to invest $20 million in international expansion

Homegrown hospitality firm Jewels Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced that it will expand its brand portfolio by opening new hotels and restaurants in UK and Europe by 2023. The company will invest $20 million in London’s promising hospitality business.

The company’s luxury heritage hotel brand, Noor Mahal Palace’s premium restaurant called “Colonel Saab" is set to be operational in London around July this year, at High Holborn. The restaurant will provide a contemporary take on Indian flavours.

“The USP of this restaurant would be the location (Holborn Building) which is considered one of the busiest and prime real estate locations in Central London. It is a high end experiential Indian cuisine restaurant," said Manbeer Choudhary, chairman and managing director, Jewels Group of Hotels.

The company plans to invest in international travelers as well as Indians settled abroad. Currently, the company is working with F&B consultants, culinary experts, interior designers and chefs to set up the restaurant and plan the journey ahead.

“There is a growing demand and growth opportunities for new hotels and restaurants in international markets. We are hoping to capture the increasing numbers of guests with a taste for Indian Cuisine in United Kingdom and other parts of the world. We also want to serve travellers from India and other emerging markets to experience our hospitality by staying and dining at hotel brands they know from home," Choudhary said.

The company also said in Europe it is looking to open a business either through a hotel or restaurant at popular destinations such as Switzerland and Paris.

“The group has aggressive expansion plans, and it aims to expand its footprints in other parts of Europe including Switzerland and Paris. It could be a full-fledged hotel or a restaurant," Choudhary added.

Apart from Noor Mahal, Jewels Classic Hotels also operates Hotel Jewel’s which is a 4-star property along with Hazuri Bagh Restaurant and Resort in Karnal, Haryana.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via