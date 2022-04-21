New Delhi: Silver jewellery startup GIVA has announced the launch of an advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. Conceptualised to highlight how the company’s jewellery celebrates love in all its forms, the campaign will be featured on OTT platforms like SonyLiv and Hotstar as well as social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube.

The advertisement shows the actor experimenting with silver jewellery from its collections to find a perfect match, only to finalise upon a pair of earrings after seeking approval from her pet dog.

Ishendra Agarwal, the founder of the firm said “With Anushka Sharma at her vivacious best in the advertisement, we wanted to portray our company as an accessorizing option for every occasion. While the initial plan is to tap the online viewer base of some of these platforms, we will eventually expand to other media avenues and follow up with further media campaigns. We are confident that our unique product line combined with Anushka’s bubbly persona will further enhance our appeal to a wider audience."

Anushka Sharma said: “It was a joy shooting for the company’s latest campaign and the final ad film accurately depicts the excitement I feel while selecting from its collection of jewellery pieces. I believe that this ad film will further strengthen the brand’s appeal amongst a wider audience and increase the number of its followers."

This latest advertisement campaign will go a long way in strengthening brand recall amongst a broader audience, especially by capitalizing on the actor’s fan base.

With the Indian consumer increasingly preferring quality jewellery products over imitation jewellery, the company has been expanding its sales and is emerging as a formidable brand in the Indian fine jewellery space. By focusing on providing authentic silver jewellery at affordable price points, it is appealing to a new set of consumers who are both price and quality conscious.

According to the India Brand Equity Forum, India’s gems and jewellery market size was about $75 billion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $100 billion by 2025. India’s domestic jewellery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over FY18-23.