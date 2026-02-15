Q3 results: Jewellery firm RGL profit jumps 36% to ₹33 crore

Jewellery maker Renaissance Global (RGL) on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose 36% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹33.20 crore in the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹24.32 crore.

Total income jumped 35.6% YoY to ₹965.28 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹711.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

According to the PTI report, RGL said it reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q3FY26, driven by a shift towards a high-margin, branded D2C (direct-to-consumer) and sharper capital efficiency model.

D2C segment recorded an impressive 37.5% YoY growth to ₹91 crore, driven by expanding consumer engagement, said the company.

EBITDA rose by 19.5% YoY to ₹63.1 crore, supported by operating efficiencies.

"Renaissance Global is ongoing an important transformation from becoming a low-margin B2B exporter to now a core consumer-centric, brand-led luxury platform. The bet on our owned brands and premium positioning is paying off in full," RGL chairman and global CEO Sumit Shah said.

"Owned brand revenue has grown sevenfold in three years, D2C is growing at a high CAGR, margins are expanding, and capital efficiency is improving. The pieces are all moving in the right direction. The company’s cost reduction program aimed at ₹40–50 crore annualised savings is already paying off," said Shah.

RGL has eight manufacturing units across Mumbai, Bhavnagar and Dubai and employs more than 150 jewellery designers with expertise in global fashion trends across the US, the UK, Hong Kong and Dubai.