Jewellery startup Giva raises $100 mn in funding round led by Multiples PE, others

Jewellery startup Giva has raised over $100 million in a funding round led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management, alongside existing investors Epiq Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund.
While the company has not disclosed its valuation, Ishendra Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Giva, said it was higher than the ₹4,800 crore valuation at which it raised its previous round. He said the current valuation was between ₹4,800 crore and the ₹6,000 crore valuation previously reported by Mint in August.