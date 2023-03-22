Jhunjhunwala family richest new entrant from India in Hurun's global rich list 20232 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The Jhunjhunwala family is among the largest Indian investors and traders. The family manages its portfolio from asset company Rare Enterprises.
Late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha and his family are the new entrant in Hurun's Global rich list for 2023 M3M. Not just that, the Jhunjhunwala family is the richest new entrant from the country on the list. The Jhunjhunwala family is among the largest Indian investors and traders. The family manages its portfolio from asset company Rare Enterprises.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×