Jilian Consultants operations stalled after SFIO probe2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 11:23 PM IST
- The company claimed it has helped Indian firms to invest in China, Russia, the US, Canada and Europe
NEW DELHI : Jilian Consultants India Pvt. Ltd, which helped Chinese investors set up businesses in India, said its operations have stalled after a probe was initiated by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for allegedly setting up shell companies in India. It has, however, denied the charges.