Jilian Consultants operations stalled after SFIO probe

Jilian has followed Indian laws in letter and spirit and not violated any law while incorporating companies and providing services. “We have not facilitated to incorporate any shell company in India nor facilitated or done siphoning off of any funds from India to China," it said. “Rather, in the five years since Jilian is working in India, it helped bringing in more revenue for the government and the Indian market by helping Chinese investors to set up business in India." The company also said it has worked hard to promote China-India cooperation.