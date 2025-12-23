Jim Beam closes Kentucky distillery for 2026 — Does it affect India sales? What is the price of Jim Beam in India?

Jim Beam, a popular bourbon maker, is closing production at its main distillery in the United States for all of 2026, the brand said in an update.

Once a popular bourbon around the world, including India, Jim Beam has faced slumping demand in the past several months, causing an oversupply in its whiskey bottles.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, Jim Beam's parent company Japanese alcohol giant Suntory Holdings said that whiskey distillation is being halted at the James B. Beam campus in Clermont, Kentucky.

“We are always assessing production levels to best meet consumer demand,” the company said in a statement.

Why is Jim Beam pausing production? The main reason why the Clermont distillery is closing for all of 2026 is the oversupply of whiskey.

The company's larger distillery in Boston, Kentucky, will continue to operate, Jim Beam's parent company said.

It added that the halting of distilling operations at Clermont will give the company necessary time to make improvements, while the bottling warehouse at the site will remain open.

The flagship bourbon of Jim Beam needs at least four years of ageing before the barrels are bottled, making the decision a calculated one.

According to a Distilled Spirits Council of the United States report cited by Bloomberg, overall exports of American spirits fell by 9% in Q2 of 2025 as compared to the previous year. The sales of bourbon have slowed primarily due to tariff uncertainties as the impact of Trump's taxes on aging barrels weigh on the sector, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said in October, as per a report by The Associated Press.

The India scenario Bourbon, once a favourite spirit among Indians, has slowly lost its glitter to India-based whiskies like Indri, which have taken on the global stage.

According to a report by CruWine, India's McDowell's whiskey tops the global sales chart by volume, selling 31.4 million 9-litre cases in 2025. Meanwhile, Jim Beam occupies the sixth place, selling 17 million 9-litre cases during the same period.

To boost sales in India, Suntory had in April this year opened a its biggest ever GTR shop-in-shop, in Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Arrivals.

How much does Jim Beam cost in India? The price of Jim Beam, like all other alcohol, varies in India. In Delhi, a 750 ml bottle of Jim Beam varies between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 depending on the variant.

The price of Jim Beam in Gurugram starts from ₹1,800 in Gurugram for a bottle of 750 ml.

Across India, Jim Beam price varies from between ₹1,800 and ₹3,000, depending on the duties charged by each state of Union Territory.