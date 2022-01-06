Mumbai: Aluminium extruded products maker Jindal Aluminium Ltd on Thursday said it has concluded a ₹100 crore acquisition of the assets of Indo Alusys Industries Ltd (IAIL) and announced successful commencement of production at the revived Bhiwadi plant.

The acquisition of IAIL's assets covers its manufacturing unit located in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. About 70km from the national capital, the location offers strategic access to the northern market to Jindal Aluminium and brings a potential capacity of 14,000 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum) extrusions. Once fully operational, Jindal Aluminium's extrusion capacity is expected to increase from 1.25 lakh MTPA to 1.39 Lakh MTPA.

Jindal Aluminium started production at this newly acquired facility on 6 December, with an initial capacity of 1000 metric tonnes per month, and the company plans to increase it to 4000 metric tonnes per month by the end of March 2022.

"With the growing use of engineered aluminium products in the Indian economy, this acquisition will allow us to better service the needs of the market and build capacity. Such inorganic growth allows us to focus on our core competencies and support the people, society and economy. Further, it strengthens our position as India's largest aluminium extrusion company and extends our lead in the sector," said Pragun Jindal Khaitan, vice chairman and managing director of Jindal Aluminium Limited).

Jindal Aluminium is focused on new opportunities in domestic manufacturing and is continuously increasing its share in the export market. The company plans to add capacity through both organic and inorganic options.

