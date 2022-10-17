Jindal Defence partners Brazil’s Taurus Armas S.A to boost arms indigenisation

According to Agrawal, the plant will look to manufacture a 9mm pistol for use by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the Indian Army. The two companies are also planning to make a 5.56 x 45mm carbine which is required in large numbers by the Indian Army. Jindal Defence and Taurus Armas are participating in the latest Request for Information process initiated by the government for this weapon. Agrawal said that they, “also have the 7.62 x 39mm which will be a replacement for the AK platform and will be supplied to the CAPF and Indian Armed Forces". The firms plan to demonstrate these weapons at the upcoming DefExpo 2022 which will be held in Gandhinagar.

