Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

India’s first class action suit teeters as lead shareholder exits Jindal Poly Films case

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
3 min read9 Apr 2026, 02:42 PM IST
The case is closely watched by investors and companies as it could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions remain largely untested. (Pexels Photo)
The case is closely watched by investors and companies as it could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions remain largely untested. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Ankit Jain’s withdrawal after selling his stake forces the NCLT to decide if a new petitioner can step in rescue the landmark 2,500-crore siphoning case.

Gift this article

India’s first class action suit has hit an unexpected hurdle: Ankit Jain, the lead minority shareholder in the 2,500-crore siphoning case against Jindal Poly Films, is looking to walk away. Having sold his shares in the company, Jain, who previously represented a 4.99% minority stake alongside other petitioners, has now moved to exit the landmark legal battle.

India’s first class action suit has hit an unexpected hurdle: Ankit Jain, the lead minority shareholder in the 2,500-crore siphoning case against Jindal Poly Films, is looking to walk away. Having sold his shares in the company, Jain, who previously represented a 4.99% minority stake alongside other petitioners, has now moved to exit the landmark legal battle.

Jain’s legal team informed the Delhi principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday that he had divested his entire shareholding and no longer had the legal standing to appear as a petitioner leading the class action. Jain was among the original petitioners, along with Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge, who held a combined 4.99% stake in the company when the case was filed in March 2024.

Jain’s legal team informed the Delhi principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday that he had divested his entire shareholding and no longer had the legal standing to appear as a petitioner leading the class action. Jain was among the original petitioners, along with Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge, who held a combined 4.99% stake in the company when the case was filed in March 2024.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why does Sebi want to join India’s first class action suit?

The tribunal was informed that a new shareholder was willing to step in as a petitioner in place of Jain. The NCLT has sought responses from other parties on whether they had any objection to such substitution. It will also examine the legality of allowing a new shareholder to join midway through the proceedings. The next hearing has been scheduled for 30 April.

Twist in the tale

Jain’s exit is a significant development in what is widely seen as India’s first corporate class action suit under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Section 245 allows a group of shareholders to file a single case before the NCLT if they believe a company is acting unfairly or causing losses to investors. Shareholders holding at least 2% in a listed company can jointly seek action for fraud, mismanagement or wrongful conduct. The provision was introduced in 2013, following the Satyam scandal, to better protect minority shareholders.

The petition alleged more than 2,500 crore was siphoned from Jindal Poly Films through undervalued asset sales and related-party transactions involving promoter-linked entities, causing losses to public and minority shareholders. It also alleged that investments in group power companies were later sold at discounted valuations, causing significant financial damage.

Also Read | A ₹2,500 crore lawsuit is set to test a decade-old law. Here is why.

The case was heard for nearly two years before the Delhi bench of the NCLT admitted it on 5 February, marking the first time an Indian tribunal has formally issued notice in a class action under Section 245. The order was subsequently upheld by the NCLAT on 26 February, raising the stakes for the proceedings.

End of the road?

However, Jain’s withdrawal creates a legal complication, casting doubt on whether the landmark case can proceed at this critical juncture. With the NCLT now considering whether a new shareholder can step in as a petitioner, the development adds uncertainty to the proceedings.

The case is being watched closely by minority investors and corporate boardrooms as its outcome could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions have rarely been tested, unlike jurisdictions such as the US.

According to the petition, Jindal Poly invested about 703.79 crore between 2013 and 2017 in group power companies Jindal Powertech and Jindal India Thermal Power through preference shares. In FY21, these companies secured debt waivers of more than 7,000 crore, which improved their valuations. The shareholders alleged that Jindal Poly later sold these investments at deeply undervalued prices to promoter-linked entities, resulting in losses exceeding 2,500 crore to public investors.

Also Read | Cognizant faces US class-action suits over TriZetto data breach

“The loss caused to the company by the sale of OCPS and RPS is estimated at 2,518.45 crore, with the corresponding benefit accruing to the promoter entities,” the petition stated.

Jindal Poly has maintained that the class action petition is not maintainable and that such provisions cannot be used as a substitute for other legal remedies, which require higher shareholding thresholds. It has argued that the issues raised relate to governance concerns, which should have been pursued through alternative legal routes.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia’s first class action suit teeters as lead shareholder exits Jindal Poly Films case

India’s first class action suit teeters as lead shareholder exits Jindal Poly Films case

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
3 min read9 Apr 2026, 02:42 PM IST
The case is closely watched by investors and companies as it could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions remain largely untested. (Pexels Photo)
The case is closely watched by investors and companies as it could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions remain largely untested. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Ankit Jain’s withdrawal after selling his stake forces the NCLT to decide if a new petitioner can step in rescue the landmark 2,500-crore siphoning case.

Gift this article

India’s first class action suit has hit an unexpected hurdle: Ankit Jain, the lead minority shareholder in the 2,500-crore siphoning case against Jindal Poly Films, is looking to walk away. Having sold his shares in the company, Jain, who previously represented a 4.99% minority stake alongside other petitioners, has now moved to exit the landmark legal battle.

India’s first class action suit has hit an unexpected hurdle: Ankit Jain, the lead minority shareholder in the 2,500-crore siphoning case against Jindal Poly Films, is looking to walk away. Having sold his shares in the company, Jain, who previously represented a 4.99% minority stake alongside other petitioners, has now moved to exit the landmark legal battle.

Jain’s legal team informed the Delhi principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday that he had divested his entire shareholding and no longer had the legal standing to appear as a petitioner leading the class action. Jain was among the original petitioners, along with Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge, who held a combined 4.99% stake in the company when the case was filed in March 2024.

Jain’s legal team informed the Delhi principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday that he had divested his entire shareholding and no longer had the legal standing to appear as a petitioner leading the class action. Jain was among the original petitioners, along with Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge, who held a combined 4.99% stake in the company when the case was filed in March 2024.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why does Sebi want to join India’s first class action suit?

The tribunal was informed that a new shareholder was willing to step in as a petitioner in place of Jain. The NCLT has sought responses from other parties on whether they had any objection to such substitution. It will also examine the legality of allowing a new shareholder to join midway through the proceedings. The next hearing has been scheduled for 30 April.

Twist in the tale

Jain’s exit is a significant development in what is widely seen as India’s first corporate class action suit under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Section 245 allows a group of shareholders to file a single case before the NCLT if they believe a company is acting unfairly or causing losses to investors. Shareholders holding at least 2% in a listed company can jointly seek action for fraud, mismanagement or wrongful conduct. The provision was introduced in 2013, following the Satyam scandal, to better protect minority shareholders.

The petition alleged more than 2,500 crore was siphoned from Jindal Poly Films through undervalued asset sales and related-party transactions involving promoter-linked entities, causing losses to public and minority shareholders. It also alleged that investments in group power companies were later sold at discounted valuations, causing significant financial damage.

Also Read | A ₹2,500 crore lawsuit is set to test a decade-old law. Here is why.

The case was heard for nearly two years before the Delhi bench of the NCLT admitted it on 5 February, marking the first time an Indian tribunal has formally issued notice in a class action under Section 245. The order was subsequently upheld by the NCLAT on 26 February, raising the stakes for the proceedings.

End of the road?

However, Jain’s withdrawal creates a legal complication, casting doubt on whether the landmark case can proceed at this critical juncture. With the NCLT now considering whether a new shareholder can step in as a petitioner, the development adds uncertainty to the proceedings.

The case is being watched closely by minority investors and corporate boardrooms as its outcome could set a precedent for shareholder activism in India, where class action provisions have rarely been tested, unlike jurisdictions such as the US.

According to the petition, Jindal Poly invested about 703.79 crore between 2013 and 2017 in group power companies Jindal Powertech and Jindal India Thermal Power through preference shares. In FY21, these companies secured debt waivers of more than 7,000 crore, which improved their valuations. The shareholders alleged that Jindal Poly later sold these investments at deeply undervalued prices to promoter-linked entities, resulting in losses exceeding 2,500 crore to public investors.

Also Read | Cognizant faces US class-action suits over TriZetto data breach

“The loss caused to the company by the sale of OCPS and RPS is estimated at 2,518.45 crore, with the corresponding benefit accruing to the promoter entities,” the petition stated.

Jindal Poly has maintained that the class action petition is not maintainable and that such provisions cannot be used as a substitute for other legal remedies, which require higher shareholding thresholds. It has argued that the issues raised relate to governance concerns, which should have been pursued through alternative legal routes.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia’s first class action suit teeters as lead shareholder exits Jindal Poly Films case
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP