Jindal Power not to proceed with Go First takeover bid, says report; deadline ends today
While Jindal Power's expression of interest was accepted by Go First's creditors, the company has decided not to follow through after evaluating the airline's financial statements, the report said.
Jindal Power will not proceed with its bid to take over stressed domestic carrier Go First, a report said on November 21, citing sources who are privy to the development.
