Jindal Power seeks NCLAT nod to submit fresh resolution plan for Tuticorin Coal Terminal2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
In 2020, Bank of India had initiated insolvency proceedings against Tuticorin Coal Terminal due to unpaid dues amounting to ₹90.87 crore
New Delhi: Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Power Ltd. has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking permission to submit a fresh resolution plan for the bankrupt Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt. Ltd.
