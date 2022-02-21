Jindal Stainless and ISM Dhanbad ink MoU for joint R&D projects

JAJPUR : Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), India’s largest stainless-steel manufacturer and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) on Monday signed an MoU to jointly carry out research and development on various projects.

With this partnership, JSL envisions to take up research, new product development, environment safety, and skill development along with IIT (ISM).

The MoU was signed by Vice President, SMS, JSL, Awanindra Kumar Singh and Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Rajiv Shekhar.

Managing Director, JSL, Abhyuday Jindal said, “As India’s largest manufacturer of a sustainable metal, we take pride in endorsing green initiatives in production. IIT (ISM) is a premier institute with major strength in minerals and related efficiencies, and hence a natural partner for collaboration. We will take up projects that will harness our industrial excellence and the institute’s technical prowess."

Commenting on the collaboration, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Rajiv Shekhar saidthat the MoU will equip JSL with a rich understanding of optimising efficiencies, and will be an opportunity for students to develop necessary skills and amass hands-on experience.

This MoU is in line with JSL’s efforts to promote industry-institute partnerships and opening collaborative avenues between scholars and industry technocrats for mutual benefit. Both partners will explore research and development opportunities for a plethora of technological frontiers like assessing physiochemical properties and combustion characteristics of coal samples, ESG measures, pelletisation projects, water balancing, soil and geosynthetic studies, etc.

JSL has a coal-based power plant and buys coal from all across the globe. Better expertise in selection of coal on right parameters, storage and handling of such coal, pulverising and efficient combustion of mixed coal as a recipe has lot of value creation, which the MoU will help drive. They will also jointly work towards finding effective solutions for various technological and operational challenges faced by JSL.

As part of the MoU, JSL will support the institution in form of paid summer internships to students. The IIT (ISM) will also introduce Executive Development Programs in its curriculum which will be supported by JSL.

In the past, the Company has inked MoUs with eminent institutions of the country including IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHU, OP Jindal University, Raigarh, UPES Dehradun, MNIT, Jaipur, etc.

