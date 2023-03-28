Jindal Stainless buys 49% stake in Indonesian nickel smelter facility for $157 mn

“This collaboration provides JSL with the benefits of backward integration, as it will have a stake in the NPI business. The facility is expected to be commissioned within two years, with an annual nameplate production capacity of up to 200,000 metric tonnes of NPI with an average of 14% Ni content. This marks the first-ever strategic partnership entered into by an Indian company to secure a stake in nickel reserves globally, as India lacks significant nickel ore resources," the company said in a statement.

