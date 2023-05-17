JSL expects volumes to grow by 20% this fiscal2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 10:35 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) is expected to witness 20% volume growth this fiscal year following an 8% surge in the fourth quarter of FY23, top executives of the company said in an interview.
