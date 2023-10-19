Israel conflict not to impact exports, says Jindal Stainless

The company is working on expansion plans to meet the rising demand, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of JSL, said in an interview.

NEW DELHI :Jindal Stainless Ltd does not see the Israel-Hamas conflict impacting its exports to Europe, US, and other geographies much and says that global demand is set to improve from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

The company, which exports about 20% of its total produce to Europe and America, also expects the domestic demand for stainless steel to remain robust despite the elections. For this, the company is working on expansion plans to meet the rising demand, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of JSL, said in an interview.

"I don't think that should impact because it's not like the Russia-Ukraine war, which is very close to Europe. So, I don't see too much impact because of this," Jindal said.

Exports to Europe and US were impacted due to the Russia-Ukraine war that slowed growth in the European market, which was expected to pick up after the pandemic.

Domestic sales continue to stay robust for the company. “Our domestic sales are up by 15% YoY, buoyed by the government’s push for stainless steel in strategic sectors...and don’t expect any dip due to the elections because all our major sectors are clear focus sectors for the government, and we see very good demand coming from there. And so, from Q4 again, we feel that exports should pick up," he said after their second quarter results were announced on Thursday.

JSL on Thursday announced its second quarter results for the current fiscal, and reported a 120% YoY rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹764 crore. It reported a 12% YoY increase in consolidated net revenue at ₹9,797 crore in July-September from ₹8,751 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The stainless steel manufacturer’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was ₹1,231 crore. Its net debt was ₹2,149 crore. JSL announced a dividend for its shareholders.

The steel manufacturer is liquidating its equity stake in its Indonesian subsidiary. The subsidiary incurred ₹28 crore loss in the last quarter. Jindal said JSL’s Indian operations will easily incorporate the 12,000 tonnes, the Indonesia plant was producing.

"The decision was taken in the wake of unfavorable market conditions in Indonesia due to the lack of a level playing field and competition with Chinese products. Most of the Indonesian market is dominated by Chinese players. Therefore, major markets such as US and EU have levied severe trade protection measures on exports of stainless steel products from Indonesia," the company said.

