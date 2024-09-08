Jindal Stainless has supplied the stainless steel required to make Vande Bharat train's sleeper coaches, reported the news agency PTI, quoting the company's statement on Sunday, September 8.

According to the report, the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently unveiled the prototype of the train's coach for which the company supplied high-strength tempered 301L grade austenitic stainless steel. The sleeper coach of the Vande Bharat train is designed for overnight journeys.

The tempered 301L grade steel provides better performance, durability, enhanced passenger safety, superior crash and fire resistance properties, and a lower life cycle cost due to its corrosion resistance characteristics, which provide long-term durability, as per the report.

“The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to mark a new era of innovation in Indian Railways, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in this transformative project that will revolutionise long-distance travel in India,” said Abhyuday Jindal, the managing director of Jindal Stainless reported the news agency.

“The use of tempered 301L austenitic stainless steel will lead to reduction in the weight of each coach by approximately 2 tonnes. This weight reduction will lead to improved energy efficiency and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the sustainability goals of modern rail transport,” he said, as per the report.

Vande Bharat sleeper train, designed to run at 160 kmph, offering 16 coaches which include 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach, will be accommodating 823 passengers. The new train will offer a combination of mobility, comfort and contemporary amenities. The first set of coaches is scheduled to be dispatched later this month, and an official launch is expected by the end of 2024, according to the agency report.

About Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless was founded in 1970. The company manufactures stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks. It has 16 manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad.