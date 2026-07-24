Jindal Steel brings back former MD Sharma after CEO churn, revamps top leadership

Life has come full circle for Vidya Rattan Sharma, the former managing director of Jindal Steel Limited, as he reprises the role after four years, with no successor having lasted a full term since he exited the corner office at the steel company in 2022.

Within days of chief executive officer Gautam Malhotra's exit, the Naveen Jindal-led steelmaker hit the reset button on its leadership team. Besides reappointment of Sharma as the MD, the company announced new appointments to the offices of the chief financial officer, chief operating officer and human resources head, marking one of its biggest management overhauls in years as it leans on seasoned industry veterans to steer its next phase of growth.

Also Read | Strong metal prices help Hindustan Zinc kick off FY27 on a high note

Former Hindustan Zinc finance chief Sandeep Modi will be Jindal's new chief financial officer, former Vedanta Aluminium chief Rajiv Kumar the chief operating officer and former IndiGo group CHRO Sukhjit S. Pasricha as head of human resources, according to their exchange filings.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Vidya Rattan Sharma reappointed as the managing director of Jindal Steel? ⌵ Vidya Rattan Sharma was reappointed as managing director due to his well-known reputation in the industry and the need for experienced leadership to accelerate Jindal Steel's growth after a series of CEO exits. 2 What changes were made to Jindal Steel's leadership team recently? ⌵ Jindal Steel made significant changes to its leadership team, including the reappointment of Vidya Rattan Sharma as MD, and new appointments for the CFO, COO, and head of human resources. 3 How did Jindal Steel perform financially in the latest quarter, and what impacted its net profit? ⌵ In the latest quarter, Jindal Steel reported a consolidated revenue increase to ₹15,501 crore, but net profit fell 44% to ₹844 crore due to higher raw material and interest costs, along with increased depreciation. 4 What backgrounds do the new executives at Jindal Steel have? ⌵ The new executives at Jindal Steel come from prestigious backgrounds: Sandeep Modi was the CFO at Hindustan Zinc, Rajiv Kumar led Vedanta Aluminium, and Sukhjit S. Pasricha was the CHRO at IndiGo, bringing extensive industry experience. 5 Should investors be concerned about the leadership churn at Jindal Steel? ⌵ Investors may consider the leadership churn a concern, as it reflects instability; however, the recent appointments of seasoned executives could indicate a strategic move for improved growth and operational efficiency.

The reshuffle follows Malhotra's abrupt exit less than a year after he joined the company. At the time of joining, he had assured investors that he was committed to leading the company for the long term amidst a churn in senior management. Jindal Steel had informed stock exchanges earlier this month that July 15 would be his last working day.

Malhotra was the second corner office holder to exit since Sharma's prior stint. Before him, Bimlendra Jha, a former cement executive, held the MD and CEO position from August 2022 to February 2024.

Also Read | Localization push set to end lucrative arbitrage for Indian solar cell companies

Since leaving the MD position at Jindal Steel, Sharma was an advisor to the Naveen Jindal Group, overseeing projects that are part of Jindal's private business.

“Mr. Sharma is well known to the industry and market. He enjoys an outstanding reputation within the steel industry, both in India and internationally,” the company said in a press release on Friday. “The Management has entrusted him with this responsibility to accelerate the Company’s growth, drive operational excellence, and lead Jindal Steel Ltd. into its next phase of expansion.”

The latest appointments reinforce the company's preference for bringing in seasoned executives with experience in large industrial businesses.

Rajiv Kumar joins the company after leading Vedanta Aluminium and spending more than three decades at Tata Steel, where he last served as vice-president of operations at Kalinganagar. At Jindal Steel, he will oversee operations across the company's steel plants and mining assets with a mandate to improve production, operational efficiency and sustainability.

Sandeep Modi, who spent over two decades with the Vedanta Group and most recently served as chief financial officer of Hindustan Zinc, takes charge of finance, replacing interim CFO Sunil Agrawal, who will continue to oversee the finance function. Modi has held finance leadership positions across Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminium Company and Talwandi Sabo Power and brings expertise in capital allocation, treasury, investor relations and business transformation.



The Delhi-based steelmaker's consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹15,501 crore in the June 2026 quarter from ₹12,325 crore a year ago, driven by better steel prices and a higher share of value-added products, even as production and sales were lower because of planned maintenance shutdowns.

Also Read | Nuvoco looks beyond East with Gujarat expansion

However, net profit fell 44% year-on-year to ₹844 crore from ₹1,496 crore. The decline was mainly due to higher raw material costs, interest costs on borrowings, higher depreciation as new capacities came on stream, which outweighed the benefit of higher revenue.

Jindal Steel's larger rival, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel's consolidated net profit doubled to ₹4,651 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations saw a 10% year-on-year increase to ₹47,364 crore in the period.