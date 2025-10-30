Jindal Steel management churn: New CEO calms investor nerves, says he tends to 'stick around'
Summary
Over the last five years, Jindal Steel has seen the departure of five top executives after relatively short stints. This dented investor sentiment, and the new CEO’s immediate challenge will be to restore confidence and signal stability at the top.
Mumbai: Less than 24 hours after his appointment, Jindal Steel Ltd's new chief executive officer (CEO) Gautam Malhotra sought to calm investor nerves on the high churn of senior executives at the billionaire Naveen Jindal-led firm.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story