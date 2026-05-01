Jindal Steel FY26 profit up 20%, but costs weigh on margins

India’s fourth-largest steelmaker Jindal Steel Ltd reported record production and higher revenue for FY26, helped by stronger volumes and firm steel prices in the second half of the year. Net profit attributable to owners rose 20% to ₹3,367 crore, while revenue from operations grew 8% to ₹53,553 crore, as per its exchange filing released after market hours on Friday.
The year's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), however, fell 3% to ₹9,099 crore, as higher input costs weighed. Jindal Steel’s cost of materials consumed rose about 12% from a year ago to ₹23,089 crore in FY26. The adjusted Ebitda margin fell to 17.09% in FY26 from 18.76% in FY25, with the Ebitda figure adjusted for a one-off forex gain of ₹561 crore, the company said.
The steelmaker’s revenue from operations for FY26 jumped 7% to ₹53,225 crore from ₹49,765 crore in FY25, supported by higher steel production and sales volumes.
The steelmaker’s consolidated crude steel production rose to 14% to a record 9.25 million tonnes, while sales volume was up 9% to 8.68 million tonnes.
“Jindal Steel is at an inflection point, where we see the steel volumes have come up with ramp-up of expanded capacity and uptick in steel prices, both helped their Q4 and full year performances,” said Suman Kumar, metals and mining analyst at Philip Capital. "The costs, however, will come down starting FY27 since the cost saving initiatives has not started yet.”
In the March quarter, Jindal Steel reported a net profit of ₹1,044.75 crore against a loss reported a year ago, while revenue jumped 23% to ₹16,217.93 crore.
Production and sales for the quarter were at 2.65 million tonnes and 2.62 million tonnes, respectively. Domestic demand remained robust, accounting for 95% of total sales, while the share of value-added steel products rose to 61%, which typically supports better margins.
The New Delhi-headquartered steelmaker’s net debt rose to ₹16,019 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared to ₹15,443 crore at the end of December, mainly due to ongoing capital expenditure.
During FY26, Jindal Steel commissioned key facilities, including a 4.6 million tonnes per annum blast furnace and two basic oxygen furnaces at its Angul plant in Odisha. These expansions increased the company’s total steelmaking capacity to 15.6 million tonnes per annum. The company also secured the Thakurani-A1 iron ore block, strengthening raw material security.
The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.