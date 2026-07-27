Jindal Steel acknowledges leadership churn, banks on new hires for stability

Jindal Steel Ltd’s new managing director (MD), Vidya Rattan Sharma, acknowledged that frequent top-management exits at the Naveen Jindal-led company have become a cause of concern and reassured investors that the latest management overhaul will not derail strategic continuity.
In an investor call on Saturday, Sharma sought to shift the focus from the handful of top executives to what he described as the company’s “upper middle management force” of nearly 1,800-2,000 managers, vice presidents and general managers.
He credited these people for being the driving force behind the company’s operations. “We have a very strong upper middle and also senior management team, up to the vice president level. We don’t find any movement there,” he said.
“As far as the movement of senior persons, yes, it is always an area of concern. We must see why the people take a change or move,” he added, vowing to “put full effort” to ensure “people stay for a longer time”.