MUMBAI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), on Tuesday, said one of its promoter group entities, Siddeshwari Tradex Private Ltd, got a portion of JSPL shares released from STCI Finance Ltd and IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.

Siddehswari Tradex, based out of Chhattisgarh, had 4.81% of JSPL shares pledged with STCI Finance.

On 31 March, 0.06% of the pledged shares with STCI and 0.11% of the shares pledged with IIFL Wealth were released, said JSPL in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

After the release, 4.64% of JSPL promoter group shares will remain pledged with IIFL Wealth, according to an exchange filing.

As on 24 March, 17.66% of JSPL's promoter group shares were pledged with various entities, according to Tuesday's disclosure.

In Q3FY23, Jindal Steel reported 67.9% decline in consolidated net profit to 518.67 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 1616.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 0.57% to 12,452.44 crore as against 12524.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Jindal Steel and Power reported production of 2.06 million tonne during the quarter, which was 13% higher sequentially. The sales came in at 1.90 mt, down 6% QoQ.

JSPL is engaged in the business of steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

On Monday, shares of Jindal Steel ended 0.37% lower at 544.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

