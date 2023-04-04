Jindal Steel trims shares pledged with STCI Finance, IIFL Wealth1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
- As on 24 March, 17.66% of JSPL's promoter group shares were pledged with various entities, according to Tuesday's disclosure.
MUMBAI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), on Tuesday, said one of its promoter group entities, Siddeshwari Tradex Private Ltd, got a portion of JSPL shares released from STCI Finance Ltd and IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd.
