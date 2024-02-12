Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Jindal Steel's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine faces environmental hurdle

Jindal Steel's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine faces environmental hurdle

Bloomberg

Jindal Steel will appeal the decision, Parshant Kumar Goyal, the general manager for mines and business development at Jindal Africa, said

The application was refused because of 'extensive gaps in the environmental impact assessment) in the context of constitutional rights', Bloomberg reported

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. has had an environmental application to develop an iron-ore mine in South Africa at a cost of as much as $2 billion rejected.

The company will appeal the decision, Parshant Kumar Goyal, the general manager for mines and business development at Jindal Africa, said when called by Bloomberg.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Residents protest against proposed 10-story High Court annex in Cubbon Park

The application was refused because of “extensive gaps in the environmental impact assessment) in the context of constitutional rights," All Rise, an environmental legal organization, said in a statement on Monday.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.