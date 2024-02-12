Jindal Steel's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine faces environmental hurdle

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. has had an environmental application to develop an iron-ore mine in South Africa at a cost of as much as $2 billion rejected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will appeal the decision, Parshant Kumar Goyal, the general manager for mines and business development at Jindal Africa, said when called by Bloomberg.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Residents protest against proposed 10-story High Court annex in Cubbon Park The application was refused because of “extensive gaps in the environmental impact assessment) in the context of constitutional rights," All Rise, an environmental legal organization, said in a statement on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

