Jindal wins Botswana's 300 MW coal-fired power plant project

The energy ministry of Botswana has declared India's leading steel, mining, and infrastructure player, Jindal Steel, and Power (JSPL) as the preferred bidder in a tender to build a 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant. Jindal was among the companies to bid for the only fossil fuel-based power plant that the Southern African's landlocked country is planning to procure in the next two decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}