Homegrown conglomerate JSW Group’s first auto business, JSW MG Motor India, crossed the $1-billion revenue milestone in the financial year ended 31 March 2025, less than six years after launching its cars in the country.
JSW MG Motor hits $1 billion in revenue in under 6 years, but losses surge
SummaryJSW MG Motor India surpassed $1 billion in revenue in FY25, but saw its losses nearly double to ₹1,096 crore. The company, a joint venture with SAIC, has seen a significant rise in EV sales, becoming India's second-largest electric vehicle maker after Tata Motors.
Homegrown conglomerate JSW Group’s first auto business, JSW MG Motor India, crossed the $1-billion revenue milestone in the financial year ended 31 March 2025, less than six years after launching its cars in the country.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More