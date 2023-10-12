‘Jindal’s interest in Go First may not lead to a bid’

New Delhi: While Jindal Power, owned by billionaire Naveen Jindal has submitted expression of interest for Go First, it may not result in a bid for acquiring the grounded airline, two people familiar with the matter told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go First, the low-cost airline formerly owned by the Wadia family, was the first commercial airline in India to voluntarily seek bankruptcy protection.

“As part of the IBC process, interested companies can’t access financials and other details of a company under insolvency without expressing interest. Once EoI is approved, the interested company is allowed to access the data after payment of a fee, which is refundable. This bid is only to explore the potential of the company and the industry," one of the two people said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had also expressed interest in other companies that had come through the insolvency process, the second person said. “Even now, we are looking at two companies in the power sector and they are smaller companies. Go First is in aviation, hence, it got a lot of publicity. You cannot say that we will bid for it... chances are high that we may not take it forward, as aviation is not an easy business to be in."

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

This isn’t the first instance of a metals company expressing interest in an aviation firm and then withdrawing. In 2019, Anil Agarwal had showed interest in Jet Airways but eventually pulled, saying his initial interest was exploratory, and later decided not to pursue it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, a private group company houses the Jindal group’s three business aircraft and two helicopters, which it occasionally lends out on a commercial basis. Even so, the New-Delhi headquartered business house apparently has no synergies with the civil aviation business, the first person said. To understand and evaluate the business, we need to submit an EOI, he added.

The group is concerned about the investor’s reaction to this EoI and, hence, decided to express interest via privately-held Jindal Power and not through the publicly listed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, the second person said.

Go First filed for insolvency due to financial challenges stemming from Pratt and Whitney engines in early May. On 10 May, the National Company Law Tribunal approved its plea leading to the suspension of the airline’s board. Go First grounded its fleet in the first week of May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the grounding, many flight routes and slots at airports were handed over to competition, thus, making the return of the airline difficult. Go First’s aircraft lessors have also moved court and got favourable orders from the Delhi High Court.

Naveen Jindal-owned companies are planning to expand within India and is building a steel mill in Nigeria and a power plant in Botswana to expand its presence in Africa.

Jindal Steel & Power is also investing ₹10,000 crore to set up a 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) steel manufacturing unit for group entity Vulcan Steel in Andhra Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

