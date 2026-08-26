Jindal's MG joint venture looks to recover its lost ground

To arrest the declining market share and its loss of the number two position in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, the joint venture of Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group and China’s SAIC is betting on a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) with both EV and hybrid powertrains, which was launched on Wednesday.
JSW MG Motor India has lagged industry growth in electric vehicles in each month of 2026, leading to the loss of its number two position in the EV market to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, prompting a fresh product offensive. The market share of JSW MG has gone down to 23% in 2026 from 29% in 2025, with its Windsor model doing the heavy lifting, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada).