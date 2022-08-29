Jio 5G can help customers save money, the answer is JioAirFibre

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
03:02 PM IST

  • Jio has developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The company held its 45th annual general meeting today.

Reliance Industries on Monday announced the launch of Jio’s innovative solution to allow customers to enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires – called JioAirFiber. Jio has developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The company held its 45th annual general meeting today.

At the AGM, Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Industries on Monday said, another possibility with Jio 5G is how it can save money for customers in unexpected ways.

Giving an example, Thomas said, let's take personal computers. He said, "Today most homes have to buy a PC or a Laptop, and spend even more money to upgrade it every few years."

"Now using JioAirFibre, customers can do away with all such expenses and opt to use a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud. This is the concept that we call Jio Cloud PC," Thomas added.

