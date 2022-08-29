Jio 5G can help customers save money, the answer is JioAirFibre

Reliance Industries on Monday announced the launch of Jio’s innovative solution to allow customers to enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires – called JioAirFiber. Jio has developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The company held its 45th annual general meeting today.

