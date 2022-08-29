Jio 5G can help customers save money, the answer is JioAirFibre

Jio has developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The company held its 45th annual general meeting today.
Reliance Industries on Monday announced the launch of Jio’s innovative solution to allow customers to enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires – called JioAirFiber. Jio has developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution to have a Wi-Fi hotspot in a home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The company held its 45th annual general meeting today.
At the AGM, Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Industries on Monday said, another possibility with Jio 5G is how it can save money for customers in unexpected ways.
