Reliance Jio is set to introduce its wireless internet solution called Jio AirFiber on September 19.

This service is designed for both homes and offices, offering incredibly fast speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, making it perfect for smooth high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing.

During the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, revealed that Jio AirFiber would have its official launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio AirFiber includes features such as parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and an integrated security firewall.

Jio AirFiber is a novel approach to wireless internet service by Jio, utilizing 5G technology to provide high-speed internet access. It delivers speeds comparable to traditional fiber-optic connections, giving users the choice to enjoy speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Jio AirFiber vs. JioFiber

Unlike Jio Fiber, which relies on wired fiber optic cables for its network coverage, Jio AirFiber takes a wireless approach by using point-to-point radio links. This means that Jio AirFiber establishes direct connections between homes and offices with Jio through wireless signals, eliminating the need for fiber cables and depending on clear line-of-sight communication with Jio towers.

Jio AirFiber offers internet speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, exceeding the 1 Gbps speed provided by Jio Fiber. Nevertheless, it's essential to understand that the actual speed of Jio AirFiber can fluctuate based on the proximity to the nearest tower.

Jio Fiber, despite offering wider coverage, is not accessible nationwide, whereas Jio AirFiber's wireless technology enables it to offer extensive coverage without being constrained by physical infrastructure limitations.

Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation.