Jio AirFiber to target 200 mn homes2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:39 AM IST
NEW DELHI : India’s leading carrier, Reliance Jio, is set to introduce its 5G home broadband service, Jio AirFiber, on 19 September, seeking to cover 200 million homes, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said. Besides, it also seeks to democratize artificial-intelligence (AI) access for all Indians, as the carrier moves to becoming a tech-co from a telco.