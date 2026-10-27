Jio, Airtel add over 5.3 million mobile users in September as India’s subscriber base crosses 1.3 billion

India’s mobile subscriber base crossed 1.3 billion in September 2026, after telecom operators added a net 6.57 million wireless mobile subscribers during the month, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led the additions, together gaining more than 5.3 million mobile subscribers in September.

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The number of wireless mobile subscribers rose from 1,293.43 million at the end of August to 1,300 million by the end of September, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.51%.

Jio, Airtel lead mobile subscriber additions Reliance Jio recorded the highest number of net wireless mobile subscriber additions in September, gaining 2.71 million users. Bharti Airtel followed closely, adding 2.69 million subscribers during the month.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added 626,000 subscribers, while Vodafone Idea gained 550,000 users. In contrast, MTNL lost 6,628 subscribers during the period.

Overall, telecom operators recorded net additions of approximately 6.57 million wireless mobile subscribers in September.

Urban areas record higher subscriber growth TRAI data showed that mobile subscriptions increased in both urban and rural areas during September.

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The number of wireless mobile subscribers in urban areas rose from 748.84 million at the end of August to 753.85 million at the end of September. Rural mobile subscriptions increased from 544.58 million to 546.14 million over the same period.

Urban areas recorded a monthly growth rate of 0.67%, significantly higher than the 0.29% growth reported in rural areas.

Total wireless and telephone subscriber base rises India’s broader wireless subscriber base, which includes mobile connections and fixed wireless access services, increased to 1,319.19 million in September from 1,312.25 million in August. This represented a net addition of 6.94 million subscribers during the month.

The country’s total telephone subscriber base, including both wireless and wireline connections, also grew. It rose from 1,360.70 million in August to 1,367.93 million in September, adding 7.23 million subscribers. The monthly growth rate stood at 0.53%.

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Broadband subscriber base grows 0.59% India’s broadband subscriber base continued to expand in September, increasing from 1,101.21 million in August to 1,107.68 million.

The addition of 6.47 million broadband subscribers during the month represented a monthly growth rate of 0.59%, according to TRAI data.

Meanwhile, 16.77 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability (MNP) during September, indicating the number of subscribers seeking to change their mobile service providers while retaining their existing numbers.

The number of active wireless mobile subscribers stood at 1,212.80 million in September, according to the data.

The TRAI also highlighted that the overall tele-density in India increased from 95.07 per cent at the end of August 2026 to 95.52 per cent at the end of September 2026.

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The urban tele-density increased from 155 per cent at the end of August 2026 to 155.85 per cent at the end of September 2026, and rural tele-density also increased from 61.12 per cent to 61.30 per cent during the same period.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in the total number of telephone subscribers at the end of September 2026 was 59.05 per cent and 40.95 per cent, respectively.

The number of wireline subscribers increased from 48.45 million at the end of August 2026 to 48.74 million at the end of September 2026. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.29 million, with a monthly growth rate of 0.60 per cent.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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