NEW DELHI : All the three major telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio revised their prepaid recharge plans this month. While Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel introduced the tariff hikes on 2 December, 2019, Reliance Jio’s revised plans came into effect from 6 December. However, owing to the cut-throat competition and similar prepaid recharge plans, the telcos introduced new plans once again. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced unlimited calling across networks under its 'Truly Unlimited' recharge plans.

Here is a break-up of some of the major recharge plans provided by the three telecom operators.

A comparison of prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. (Mint)

Airtel latest plans:

To offer unlimited calling across other networks as well, Airtel has launched three new unlimited plans -- ₹219, ₹399 and ₹449.

₹219 plan:

It has a validity period of 28 days and offers 1 GB data per day. It also offers 100 SMS per day besides Free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music and Airtel Xstream app as part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

₹399 plan:

This recharge plan has a validity period of 56 days and gives you 1.5 GB data per day. You also get 100 SMS per day and access to free Hello Tunes, Wynk music subscription and Airtel Xstream App premium.

₹449 plan:

This plan comes with 2GB data per day and is also valid for 56 days. You get 90 SMS per day besides Airtel Thanks benefits.

Vodafone Idea latest plans:

₹149 monthly plan: Truly unlimited calls with 2 GB of Data and 300SMS for 28 days validity.

₹249 monthly plan: Truly unlimited local/national calls to all network with 1.5GB/Day and 100SMS/Day. Validity: 28Days

₹299 three-month plan: Truly unlimited local/national calls to all network with 2GB/Day and 100 SMS/Day. Validity: 28Days

₹699 three-month plan: Truly unlimited local/national calls to all network with 2GB/Day and 100 SMS/Day. Validity: 84Days

Apart from this, there is also a ₹699 recharge for a validity of 84 days added to the prepaid recharge schemes that provides truly unlimited voice calls, 2 GB data and 100 SMS

₹1,499 yearly plan: Unlimited Voice calls, 24 GB data, 3600 SMS, 365 days validity. This plan has seen a significant rate hike of ₹500. The same benefits were provided to the prepaid consumers for a much less price of ₹999. However, the telecom major increased the data usage limit from 12 GB to 24 GB.

Reliance Jio latest plans:

It is important to note than unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea who are now offering truly unlimited calls service for their customers, Reliance Jio still has a cap on free outgoing calls to other networks. Here are the new plans offered by the Mukesh Ambani-led company:

₹98 plan:

In its affordable pack category, Jio now has one more plan -- ₹98. The new recharge plan is valid for 28 days and gives you a total data of 2 GB after which speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. You are also entitled to a total of 300 SMSes.

Voice calls are free for all Jio to Jio and Jio to landline calls. You need to opt for IUC top-up vouchers for making calls to non-Jio mobile numbers. For every ₹10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, additional complementary 1 GB data will be given to you for free.

If you are opting for the ₹98 recharge plan, you will have to buy the top-up voucher for making non-Jio calls.

₹149 plan:

Jio has now relaunched its ₹149 plan which has a validity period of 24 days and comes with 24 GB data. You get 300 minutes of free talktime to non-Jio mobile numbers. You also get 100 SMS per data and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.